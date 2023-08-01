breaking Yakima County Sheriff's Deputy shot, suspect in custody Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Aug 1, 2023 Aug 1, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Police Lights YAKIMA CO., Wash. -- A Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) deputy was shot Tuesday morning. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Yakima County Jail.It happened just after 1 a.m. when deputies responded to a call for help on South Fork Road in Ahtanum. YSCO officials said while helping a woman involved in the call for help, a 34-year-old man shot at the deputies and hit one deputy three times. According to authorities, the deputy's partner removed him from the scene. The deputy was later taken to a Yakima hospital.The Yakima Police Department, Union Gap Police Department, Zillah Police Department and Washington State Troopers responded to the scene to help. The man was later arrested.Authorities said, the deputy's injuries are considered serious but he is expected to be okay.This is an active police investigation and information will be released as its known. News Judge: Granger PD officer poses 'credible threat' to woman who accused him of sexual assault By Emily Goodell News Skipping the life jacket could cost you $130 if pulled over by YCSO marine patrol By Emily Goodell News National Night Out: strengthening community bonds with law enforcement By Rylee Fitzgerald COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Humulus Yakima Valley Strike Yakima, Washington Yakima Co. Module:location Map/data/usa Washington Yakima County Memorial Hospital Fork Valley News Sheriff's Office Union Gap Police Department Ycso Ysco Washington County Sheriff A Yakima County Sheriff's Office Zillah Police Department Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Judge: Granger PD officer poses 'credible threat' to woman who accused him of sexual assault 4 people identified in fatal ATV crash, fire in Kittitas County Evacuations in effect for wildfire burning southwest of Spokane Skipping the life jacket could cost you $130 if pulled over by YCSO marine patrol Angus Cloud, ‘Euphoria’ star, dead at 25 Latest News Trios Health and Red Cross team up for blood drive in support of local nurse’s son Yakima County Sheriff's Deputy shot, suspect in custody National Night Out: strengthening community bonds with law enforcement Skipping the life jacket could cost you $130 if pulled over by YCSO marine patrol Judge: Granger PD officer poses 'credible threat' to woman who accused him of sexual assault More News