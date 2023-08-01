YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County election officials predicted the voter turnout would reach 20% to 25% for the 2023 primary election, but the actual number of ballots coming in has fallen short of that prediction.   

Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said the numbers as of Tuesday morning were only up to 13.5%, which is low even for an odd-numbered election year. He said while their goal was to get about 15,000 ballots back out of the 64,000 that were sent out, they were at about 8,700 the day before the election.