YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County election officials predicted the voter turnout would reach 20% to 25% for the 2023 primary election, but the actual number of ballots coming in has fallen short of that prediction.
Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said the numbers as of Tuesday morning were only up to 13.5%, which is low even for an odd-numbered election year. He said while their goal was to get about 15,000 ballots back out of the 64,000 that were sent out, they were at about 8,700 the day before the election.
Ross said it's a pattern they've seen growing in recent years, where despite having more registered voters than ever before, voter turnout continues to decline. He said the decline is also happening despite the state making it easier to vote every year, with same-day voter registration, mail-in ballots with free postage and easy access to ballot boxes across the county.
"The brutal fact is, to a voter, I mean, the only way you’re not participating is because you don’t want to," Ross said.
Ross said it's disheartening to hear from voters that they're not taking part in the process because they don't feel like their voices matter. He said they try to remind people that their vote is likely to count even more for smaller elections, especially when it's specific to a small town or district.
"A lot of these races are so close and there's so few ballots that the difference is going to come down to one or two ballots," Ross said. "A family, in some of these small towns, they forget to turn their ballots in and they may have made the difference."
Ross said only about half the county received ballots because not every voting district had a contested primary, but every registered voter in the county will be receiving a ballot for the general election in November.
