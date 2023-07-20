YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Economists report that while the overall job market in Yakima County has bounced back from pandemic-related layoffs, but the future economic outlook depends on the industry.
Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck told Yakima County Commissioners at a meeting Tuesday that the county lost 4,300 jobs during the pandemic, with the biggest losses in leisure and hospitality and food services. However, he said the overall job numbers are looking up.
“We’re up 1,600 jobs over the pre-pandemic era," Meseck said. "Several industries like retail, professional business services and healthcare, added jobs.”
Last year, the county's unemployment rate was down to 6.4%, which is close to the historic low of 6.3% the county saw in 2018. Meseck said the healthcare industry continues to grow and hit a new peak in 2022.
“The growth rate is looking better and better; that’s a success story," Meseck said.
However, Meseck said other industries haven't yet recovered from the job losses during the pandemic, including manufacturing, wholesale trade and state government. He said those industries still have fewer jobs than they had before the pandemic hit.
Meseck said another concern is that the labor force has stagnated, showing little to no growth in recent years.
“The labor force is roughly the same size now as it was before the pandemic," Meseck said.
Additionally, which construction has been the fastest-growing industry over the past 10 years, job growth has stagnated over the past three months. Meseck said in part, that can be attributed to a 33.7% decrease commercial residential sales in the last year:
“It's the old saying, if they’re not buying, they’re not building; if they’re not building they’re not hiring," Meseck said.
While the positives outweigh the negatives overall, Meseck said it’s still a mixed bag and one that could easily change over the next three to six months.
To learn more about the economic outlook for Yakima County, watch Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck's full presentation to county commissioners here or read the report in full: