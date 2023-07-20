YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Economists report that while the overall job market in Yakima County has bounced back from pandemic-related layoffs, but the future economic outlook depends on the industry. 

Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck told Yakima County Commissioners at a meeting Tuesday that the county lost 4,300 jobs during the pandemic, with the biggest losses in leisure and hospitality and food services. However, he said the overall job numbers are looking up.

Download PDF Yakima County Economic Update
Courtesy: Don Meseck