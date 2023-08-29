YAKIMA, Wash. — Congdon Packing Company, LLC and D&H Properties Yakima, LLC have agreed to pay more than $194,000 to the federal government as part of a settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency over violations of the Clean Air Act.
Up until 2021, Congdon Packing Company operated a cold storage facility at 10 West Mead Ave., a property owned at the time by D&H Properties Yakima. According to the EPA, the companies were required to have a risk management plan in place to prevent chemical spills because they were storing more than 10,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia on the property for use in their refrigeration system.
"Risk management planning can save people's lives," said Erin Williams, Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act Coordinator with the EPA. "By creating a solid plan and making it central to the business operation, companies can reduce the chances of a chemical release and lower the risk to both plant workers, the surrounding community, and first responders.”
Williams said in this case, the facility did have a plan in place, but it failed to comply with several of the requirements for risk management planning, including:
Keeping safety information up to date
Adequately addressing process hazard analysis recommendations
Performing a timely process hazard analysis every five years
Providing initial safety training for three employees
Replacing and maintaining process equipment for safe operation
The settlement for $194,000 is part of an effort by the EPA’s National Enforcement and Compliance Initiative to reduce the risk of accidental releases at industrial and chemical facilities across the country.
“This case really highlighted the importance of the preventative nature of this," Williams said. "This facility did not have any releases, but by making sure they do implement this plan and having all of these parts of their risk management plan in place, it helps prevent any future releases, which is really our goal in our program.”
Congdon moved its fruit packing operation to a different location in 2021, after which time D&H Properties Yakima sold the property on Mead Avenue. Now, a different company runs the cold storage facility, but it's not involved in this enforcement case.
