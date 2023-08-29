YAKIMA, Wash. — Congdon Packing Company, LLC and D&H Properties Yakima, LLC have agreed to pay more than $194,000 to the federal government as part of a settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency over violations of the Clean Air Act.

Up until 2021, Congdon Packing Company operated a cold storage facility at 10 West Mead Ave., a property owned at the time by D&H Properties Yakima. According to the EPA, the companies were required to have a risk management plan in place to prevent chemical spills because they were storing more than 10,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia on the property for use in their refrigeration system.