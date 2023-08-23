YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima City Council is looking at ways to save money this year and next to prevent their general fund from falling short by more than $7 million in the 2025-26 budget, but few of those decisions will be made this year.
"The city isn't in a financial crisis today, right?" Yakima City Manager Bob Harrison said. "There's an iceberg and we got to think about changing course. Otherwise, when we hit the 2025-26 budget, we will have a financial crisis that we're going to be dealing with.”
That's why city departments that rely on the general fund were asked to come up with a list of potential cuts that would amount to a 10% reduction in expenses for each department. So far, the city has already been able to create savings in the 2023 budget for the Yakima Police Department.
“The in-home detention program has already been eliminated because an employee left," Harrison said. "The services manager position was already eliminated this year."
However, decisions about what to do with vacant police officer positions, as well as how to potentially create fees that would support fingerprinting services and the Crime-Free Rental Housing Program, have been pushed to next year's budget.
While the council is holding off on making any decisions about the potential closure of a fire station on the west side of the city for the time being, it's still an option they might have to consider in the long run.
“We're not saying close the fire station tomorrow," Harrison said. "What we're saying is, unless we change the game, we're going to be talking about closing the fire station next year. Whether the council wants to talk about that or not, that's the reality of where we are.”
Fire officials have pitched the idea of forming a Regional Fire Authority with neighboring fire districts, which would take funding the fire department out of the city's hands and open up new revenue options. City staff said while the idea was explored as an option about 10 years ago, it never made it past the council vote needed to put it on the ballot.
"It would have to be voted on and approved by the voters, including not just us, but Union Gap or any other communities that chose to participate in that," Harrison said.
In a previous meeting, Yakima Parks and Recreation had proposed several ideas to cut costs, including closing Fisher Park Golf Course and eliminating summer programs like Beyond the Bell and the concerts and movies in the park.
Council members said Tuesday they have no plans to close Fisher Park Golf Course and would like to explore ways to support the program moving forward. Additionally, they plan to table the discussion on potentially elimination summer parks programs while they look into potential community partners.
"I think there's a bank out there that would be happy to write a check for $4,800 for Friday night movies," Yakima City Council member Soneya Lund said. "I think there are so many giving people in our community that love doing these things and want to do something to be part of the city and I think we need to spend the next year actively finding them."
A significant amount of those potential budget cuts is for positions that are currently unfilled, many of which have been vacant for years due to a lack of qualified applicants. Council members said it's likely not all of those positions will be cut, but excluding police officer positions, there's more than a dozen on the list.
However, the council also plans to look into revenue options like instituting an admission tax or impact fees that could reduce the amount of cuts they'll have to make in the long term. They'll be taking a closer look at the 2024 budget this fall and will continue exploring options for the 2025-26 budget moving forward.
The full video of the Yakima City Council study session is available here.
