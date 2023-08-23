YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima City Council is looking at ways to save money this year and next to prevent their general fund from falling short by more than $7 million in the 2025-26 budget, but few of those decisions will be made this year. 

"The city isn't in a financial crisis today, right?" Yakima City Manager Bob Harrison said. "There's an iceberg and we got to think about changing course. Otherwise, when we hit the 2025-26 budget, we will have a financial crisis that we're going to be dealing with.”