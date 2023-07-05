YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima City Council voted on Wednesday night to approve a $500,000 minimum revenue guarantee contract with Alaska Airlines to restore the second daily flight to Sea-Tac that was discontinued during the pandemic.
The contract goes into effect Nov. 17, when the airline will switch to having an early morning and late evening flight instead of just one flight to Seattle in the afternoon, and will last for one year.
However, Yakima Air Terminal Airport Director Robert Hodgman said the airline has tentatively agreed to provide some additional flights in September for people flying in from around the world to select hops from the Yakima Valley.
So far, officials have put together $391,000 of the needed funding, which includes $125,000 from the City of Yakima's pandemic relief funds, $100,000 from Yakima County and the rest from private businesses. They're still working to come up with the remaining $109,000.
The funding assures the airline that if it doesn't get a minimum $500,000 in ticket sales, they'll be paid for the shortfall. City officials said if the airline does meet that minimum on their own, the money will be returned to the donors.
"A lot of people are kind of frustrated: 'Why do we have to pay?'" Hodgman said. "With the shortage of pilots and the increase of costs ... it's just the reality of the marketplace."
Potential for an additional flight to Las Vegas
Hodgman said in a recent poll to 3,700 community members, they identified the top two desired destinations as Seattle and Las Vegas. With the council's vote Wednesday night, the community will get its wish to have that second flight to Sea-Tac back.
"The challenge with a Las Vegas flight is that that's predominantly a recreational or leisure destination," Hodgman said. "The likelihood of industry supporting a minimum revenue guarantee doesn't seem very likely."
However, Hodgman said they're still working on a plan for a potential Las Vegas connection that would run a couple times a week. Their goal is to start looking at that plan more closely in the spring.
"Not sure if that's going to be a carrier or if that's going to be a charter or what the cost will be to have somebody come in here and fly that route for us, but we're working on that," Hodgman said.
Improvements on the way for the Yakima Air Terminal
In the meantime, improvements are already underway at the Yakima Air Terminal. Hodgman said one big change they're working on is to improve the passenger experience and increase advertising within the terminal by getting more flat panel TVs to give people a better look at what the Yakima Valley has to offer.
"We have a rich culture here in Yakima and so we want to showcase, not only the wineries and the hops and the breweries and fruit, but there's a lot of amazing outdoor activities here," Hodgman said.
Hodgman said the goal is for people coming into the community to get ideas of where they might want to visit within the valley and for the people waiting in line for their return flight can make a list of things they didn't get to do, but would like to when they come back again.
"What we're trying to do is showcase the richness of the valley," Hodgman said.
Hodgman said they had been looking into bringing in a barista with coffee and fresh baked goods, but the business from a single morning flight wouldn't be enough to sustain it. Instead, they're working to improve their vending options by adding a machine that would brew coffee with fresh-ground beans and another that would provide refrigerated pastries that could be microwaved.
"We're working to get a poll out for the public to tell us what kinds of beans we should be having the machine because we can choose those and what kinds of pastries and other things that you want available," Hodgman said.
Hodgman said they also have two years of guaranteed congressional funding to make improvements to terminal itself.
Push continues to make Yakima the state's preferred airport location
Hodgman said they're still pushing to make Yakima the state's preferred airport location after the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission hit a dead end while trying to find a new airport location to compensate for projected overcrowding at Sea-Tac.
"That was certainly disappointing, after three and a half, almost four years of work, hundreds of thousands of dollars spent, reams and reams of technical analysis and data, to not have a recommendation," Hodgman said.
However, Hodgman said state lawmakers voted to replace the commission with a new work group, which means they have time to be able to present their reasoning as to why Yakima is the best choice. He said it's centrally located, has a long runway with capacity to expand it and the ability to purchase additional land nearby for that expansion.
"The key to all of this is electric aviation," Hodgman said. "Sea-Tac is about 10 years out from full capacity. Conventional wisdom it takes about 10 years to expand the airport. My estimation now for electric technology is that it will come of age scale commercial in 10 years or less, so everything's kind of pointed to the 10-year mark, but we need to get going."
Hodgman said as the airport continues to make improvements, they're open to hearing recommendations and feedback from the community. He said they encourage people to reach out through the airport's website.
