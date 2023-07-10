WAPATO, Wash. — Over the past twenty years, the intersection of Jones Road and U.S. Highway 97 in Wapato has seen at least 52 crashes, 35 injuries and three fatalities, but state transportation officials are hoping converting the area into a roundabout will help keep drivers safe.

The Washington State Department of Transportation held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for the $3 million project to improve conditions at the intersection, where crashes often involve drivers running stop signs and crashing head-on or getting into a T-bone collision with another car. 