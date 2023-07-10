WAPATO, Wash. — Over the past twenty years, the intersection of Jones Road and U.S. Highway 97 in Wapato has seen at least 52 crashes, 35 injuries and three fatalities, but state transportation officials are hoping converting the area into a roundabout will help keep drivers safe.
The Washington State Department of Transportation held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for the $3 million project to improve conditions at the intersection, where crashes often involve drivers running stop signs and crashing head-on or getting into a T-bone collision with another car.
"With the roundabout, it's nearly impossible to do that, since vehicles from all legs are entering the roundabout at a much safer, much lower speed, usually around 25 miles per hour," WSDOT Regional Engineering Manager Bob Hooker said.
Hooker said it's an approach they know works because they've seen it in action. The same study that identified U.S. 97 and Jones Road as a dangerous intersection also pointed to where U.S. 97 meets McDonald and Becker roads — an area that had 59 crashes, resulting in 56 injuries and two fatalities between 2001 and 2021.
However, since they installed a roundabout in that area at the end of 2021, they've seen those numbers drop drastically.
“In that timeframe, we've had over 10 million vehicles go through that same intersection: zero fatalities," Hooker said.
Hooker said there have been five documented crashes in that area in the past year and a half and none of them have resulted in serious injuries. He said the plan is to continue putting in roundabouts at problem intersections on US 97; up next are Lateral A & US 97, US 97 & SR 22, and where US 97 meets SR 223 and SR 22.
Crews have already started work on the roundabout at Jones Road and are asking drivers to slow down and pay attention while they’re in the construction zone to make sure everyone stays safe. Hooker said they hope to have the project completed by late October or early November.
