Zimbabwe’s president faces outrage after appointing son and nephew as government ministers

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa won a second term in office, after a disputed election that international observers said fell short of democratic standards.

 Jekesai Njikizana/AFP/Getty Images/File

(CNN) — Zimbabwe’s recently re-elected President Emmerson Mnangagwa is facing outrage after appointing his son as deputy minister to the country’s finance ministry.

Mnangagwa’s 34-year-old son, David, was among 26 officials sworn in as cabinet ministers Tuesday despite public anger when the list of the nominees was made public on Monday.