(CNN) — In a forest community where people forage to survive, hunters return from a successful outing with fresh kills slung over their shoulders. If you think you can picture them based on common gender stereotypes of hunter-gatherer communities, a new study suggests you should think again.

Such work was once thought to belong solely to the domain of men. But researchers have found that women in foraging societies were often the ones bringing home the bacon (and other prey, too).