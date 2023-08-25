(CNN) — “I didn’t even know what it was,” said the 50-year-old Egyptian mother about the cluster of skintag-like growths around her exterior genitalia that was caused by a virus commonly transmitted sexually.

She was shocked when her gynecologist informed her that the growths were caused by the human papillomavirus, known as HPV. She was then referred for a test that would be able to detect any irregularities in her cervical cells. Luckily, no changes in those cells were found.