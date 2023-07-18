London (CNN) — A British woman jailed under Victorian-era legislation for terminating her pregnancy after the United Kingdom’s legal limit has won her appeal and will be released from prison, in a case that reignited the campaign to decriminalize abortion in the country.

A judge in England’s Court of Appeal on Tuesday reduced the sentence of Carla Foster, a 45-year-old mother-of three, ordering that she should be released immediately from prison and serve a suspended sentence instead, according to the UK’s PA Media news agency.