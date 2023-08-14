(CNN) — The woman at the center of a suspected mushroom poisoning case that killed three people in Australia claims she bought the ingredients from two separate stores, according to a statement she gave to police cited by public broadcaster ABC.

Erin Patterson, 48, said she wants to “clear up the record” because she had become “extremely stressed and overwhelmed by the deaths” of her loved ones, she was quoted as saying in a statement to police cited by ABC on Monday.

CNN’s Hilary Whiteman contributed reporting.