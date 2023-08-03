Wizkid becomes latest Afrobeats star to make history with sold-out stadium show in London

(CNN) — On July 29, Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Wizkid performed in front of a sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, becoming the first African artist to earn that title. With 45,000 fans in attendance, the Grammy winner kicked off the European leg of his “More Love, Less Ego” tour.

He joins Beyoncé and The Red Hot Chili Peppers as the only other musical acts to perform at the stadium so far this year. After the show, he also became the first African artist to receive the BRIT Billion award for reaching 1 billion music streams in the UK.