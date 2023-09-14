(CNN) — Ukraine has ramped up missile and drone strikes on occupied Crimea in recent weeks, as it attempts to land both strategic and symbolic blows against Russian forces that annexed the peninsula in 2014.

Kyiv launched an extensive assault on a Russian naval base in Sevastopol early Wednesday morning – damaging a ship and a submarine, and injuring 24 people – in what was its most ambitious strike on the port since the Moscow’s full-scale invasion started in February 2022.

Previous reporting from CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh, Victoria Butenko, Florence Davey-Attlee, Tim Lister, Katie Bo Lillis, Natasha Bertrand and Ivana Kottasová.