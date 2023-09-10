(CNN) — Narendra Modi’s decision to gift world leaders a hand spun scarf in New Delhi on Sunday was an act rooted in history and symbolism for the Indian prime minister, as he aimed to spotlight the country’s freedom movement on the global stage.

As leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) nations walked into the Rajghat memorial for Mohandas K. Gandhi, India’s beloved father of independence who was assassinated in 1948, they were greeted with khadi scarves, a key symbol of his non-violent resistance campaign that helped win India’s independence from British colonial rule.