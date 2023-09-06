Western officials arrive in the UAE amid push to deprive Russia of advanced microchips

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan signed a slew of investment deals during a visit in October 2019.

 Alexander Zemlianichenko/AFP/Getty Images

Abu Dhabi (CNN) — Senior Western officials are visiting the United Arab Emirates to discuss sanctions as concerns mount over goods being exported to Russia that could potentially be used in Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

Representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union arrived in the Gulf nation this week to discuss the implementation of sanctions on Russia as part of a broader effort with a range of “partner” countries, a US embassy spokesperson told CNN.