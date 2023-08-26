(CNN) — Three Ukrainian pilots, including a well-known pilot who went by the call sign “Juice,” have died in a plane crash, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday, August 25, near the city of Zhytomyr, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) west of Kyiv. The crews of two L-39 combat trainer aircraft collided in the sky while performing a combat mission, according to the Air Force.