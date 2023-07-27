(CNN) — Astronomers have detected water vapor swirling close to a nearby star — indicating that the planets forming around it might someday be able to support life.

The young planetary system, known as PDS 70, is 370 light-years away. The star at its center is about 5.4 million years old and cooler than our sun. Circling it are two known gas giant planets, and researchers recently determined that one of them, PDS 70b, may share its orbit with a third “sibling” planet that is forming there.