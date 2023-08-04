Webb telescope captures a stunning new look at the iconic Ring Nebula

The Ring Nebula is seen in breathtaking detail, in a composite image released on August 4.

 NASA/ESA/CSA/JWST Ring Nebula Team

(CNN) — Astronomers have used the James Webb Space Telescope for a fresh perspective of an iconic celestial favorite called the Ring Nebula.

The new image captures never-before-seen details within the colorful nebula, located in the Lyra constellation about 2,600 light-years from Earth.