(CNN) — A revolutionary satellite that will reveal celestial objects in a new light and the “Moon Sniper” lunar lander are expected to liftoff Wednesday night.

The Japanese Space Agency launch, already rescheduled several times due to bad weather, will occur aboard an H-IIA rocket from Tanegashima Space Center at 7:42 p.m. ET Wednesday, or 8:42 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Thursday.