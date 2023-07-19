Wagner’s Prigozhin apparently seen in public for first time since failed mutiny By Vasco Cotovio, CNN Jul 19, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A video emerged Wednesday that appears to show Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin greeting his fighters in Belarus.If confirmed, this would be the first time Prigozhin has been seen in public since he and his mercenaries led an armed rebellion in Russia last month.The video was posted on pro-Wagner Telegram channels and was then shared by Prigozhin on his account.CNN is working to verify the video.This is a developing story, more to follow…The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular CMT pulls music video of Jason Aldean’s controversial song; singer defends lyrics RPD: Car may have been involved in wildfire in Richland neighborhood Yakima police identify suspect in fatal shooting on Nob Hill Boulevard Pasco woman found dead, suspect arrested Boardman man's body recovered from Columbia River Latest News Washingtons employment growth pushes unemployment to pre-pandemic rate Washington jury awards $2.5 million in kratom death case Oregon planning to reopen homeowner assistance fund program Richland adopted new Targeted Urban Area Tax Exemption Free skin cancer screenings coming to Kennewick More News