(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing the greatest threat to his authority in two decades after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner paramilitary group and Putin’s former ally, launched an apparent insurrection.

Wagner has claimed control of several military facilities and threatened that their troops would march for Moscow, if Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia’s top general Valery Gerasimov do not meet with Prigozhin.

