(CNN) — Virgin Galactic, the venture founded by British billionaire Richard Branson, is finally prepared to launch its first paying customers to the edge of space — a milestone two decades in the making.

The company’s inaugural commercial flight, set for Thursday, will be a research-focused mission with Italian Air Force-funded passengers — rather than a group of celebrities and wealthy thrill seekers similar to those flown by Virgin Galactic’s chief competitor, Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin. (Future Virgin Galactic flights, however, are expected to include a range of high-profile customers.)