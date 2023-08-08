Vatican investigates sexual abuse allegations at Roman Catholic society in Peru

Vatican investigators, Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Monsignor Jordi Bertomeu, arrived in Peru's capital Lima at the end of July to investigate sexual abuse allegations at Sodalitium Christianae Vitae.

 Martin Mejia/AP/FILE

(CNN) — Vatican investigators looking into sexual abuse allegations at a Roman Catholic society in Peru have completed the first stage of their audit and will issue a report in the coming months, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told CNN Friday.

“The first stage, gathering information, was concluded last Saturday. Now they will be working on the documentation they have, in order to present a report in the coming months,” Bruni said.