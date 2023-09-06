(CNN) — The United States has imposed sanctions on Abdelrahim Dagalo, the deputy leader of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), for his involvement in human rights abuses, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday.

Abdelrahim Dagalo, who is the brother of RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (widely known as Hemedti), is the highest profile RSF figure to be sanctioned since a conflict erupted between the powerful paramilitary group and the Sudanese army in mid-April. Dagalo is also the first official to be sanctioned on either of the warring sides.