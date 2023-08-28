US Marines identify 3 killed in Osprey aircraft crash in Australia

(CNN) — Three US Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed during a military exercise in Australia have been identified by their unit.

Corporal Spencer R. Collart, 21, Captain Eleanor V. LeBeau, 29, and Major Tobin J. Lewis, 37, were among 23 Marines on board the MV-22B Osprey when it crashed on Melville Island around 9:30 a.m. local time Sunday.

CNN’s Jake Kwon and Irene Nasser contributed reporting.