US man stuck in Turkish cave says he’s ‘doing well’ as rescue efforts continue

(CNN) — An American man stuck in the third-deepest cave in Turkey after falling ill has said he is “doing well” as rescue operations to retrieve him from hundreds of meters below the surface continue.

Mark Dickey fell ill at the weekend with suspected gastrointestinal bleeding during a exploration mission of the 1,276 meters-deep (4,186 feet) Morca Sinkhole in Morca Valley, near Anamur, southern Turkey, according to the Turkish Caving Federation.