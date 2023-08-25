(CNN) — A US envoy for Iran met on Friday with the family of Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd, who has been imprisoned and sentenced to death in Iran.

“I welcomed the opportunity to meet with Jamshid Sharmahd’s family today. He should have never been detained in Iran, and we hope to see the day he is reunited with his loved ones,” Deputy Special Envoy Abram Paley said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a photo of him with Sharmahd’s son Shayan and daughter Gazelle.