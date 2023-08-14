New Delhi, India (CNN) — Flooding has caused a temple to collapse in the Northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, killing nine people and leaving up to 25 others trapped in the rubble. Heavy rains have killed a further seven people elsewhere in the state.

The temple in the state capital Shimla, a popular tourist area, collapsed around 8 a.m. local time, the state’s chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told Indian news agency ANI during a visit to the temple site on Monday.

CNN’s Tara Subramaniam contributed reporting.