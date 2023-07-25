UN rejects Russian account of attack that killed 50 Ukrainian prisoners, confirming findings of a CNN investigation

A security guard stands in front of the building in the settlement of Olenivka in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine August 10, 2022, in this picture taken during a media tour organized by the Russian Defence Ministry.

 Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

(CNN) — The United Nations has said that Russian accounts of a rocket attack on a camp holding Ukrainian prisoners of war in July 2022 are not supported by the evidence.

More than 50 Ukrainian prisoners were killed in the strike that year on a detention center in the town of Olenivka. An extensive CNN investigation published in August last year demonstrated that the Russian narrative that the camp had been hit by a Ukrainian HIMARS rocket did not stand up to scrutiny – a finding now supported by the findings by the UN Human Rights Commissioner (OHCHR).