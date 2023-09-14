UN investigates reports of 13 mass graves in Sudan’s Darfur region

A picture taken on June 16, shows bodies strewn outdoors near houses in the West Darfur state capital El Geneina, amid ongoing fighting between two generals in war-torn Sudan.

 AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — The United Nations’ human rights body (UNJHRO) has received reports of at least 13 mass graves” in the Sudanese city of El Geneina, a special envoy to the war-torn country told the UN Security Council Wednesday.

The mass graves are believed to contain civilians from the ethnic Masalit tribe who were killed in attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied Arab militias, according to Sudan Volker Perthes.