(CNN) — Ukrainian pilots have started joint training on F-16 fighter jets with US instructors in Ukraine, according to Kyiv.

“The F-16 aircraft was in Ukraine. It landed at our airfields, we conducted joint training with F-16 pilots … A day ago two of my pilots were tested by US instructors,” Ukrainian Air Force Commander Oleksandr Oleshchuk told Ukrainian state TV on Saturday.

Additional reporting by Oren Liebermann and Natasha Bertrand