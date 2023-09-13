(CNN) — Ukraine launched an extensive assault on a Russian ship repair base in Crimea early Wednesday morning, Russian and Ukrainian officials said, in what appears to be Ukraine’s most ambitious strike on the port since the war began.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Sergo Ordzhonikidze shipyard in Sevastopol, which Russia uses as a repair base for its Black Sea Fleet, with 10 cruise missiles and three unmanned boats.