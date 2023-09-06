UK to designate Russia’s Wagner a terror group, opening door to prosecutions

Flowers and a flag on top with the symbol of the PMC Wagner seen at a spontaneous memorial in memory of Yevgeny Prigozhin near the PMC Wagner Center in St. Petersburg.

 Artem Priakhin/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

(CNN) — The United Kingdom is set to classify Russia’s Wagner mercenary group as a terrorist organization, a move that will open the door to prosecution of its members and supporters.

The decision – which puts the the organization into the same category as the likes of al Qaeda, ISIS and Boko Haram – comes with the group weakened and the UK government facing questions on why it took so long to proscribe it.