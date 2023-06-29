UK’s Rwanda deportation plan ‘unlawful,’ court of appeal rules By Alex Hardie, CNN Jun 29, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save London (CNN) — The UK government’s plan to deport some asylum-seekers to Rwanda is unlawful, the Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday.This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UPDATE: 2 confirmed dead after crash on 395 in Franklin Co. 600-acre Roza Creek Fire jumps containment, prompts Level 1 evacuations in Kittitas Co. 'She considered them her friends': 6 men charged in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder 'Full of mud': City of Yakima water treatment stalls due to debris in Naches River Driver okay after crashing into bank on Clearwater in Kennewick Latest News 'Full of mud': City of Yakima water treatment stalls due to debris in Naches River 600-acre Roza Creek Fire jumps containment, prompts Level 1 evacuations in Kittitas Co. Haystack fire in Benton County expected to smolder for days "It's happening all around our community," Mirror Ministries celebrates recovery home for sex trafficking survivors Big gravel pile at Gilbert Park a stockpile for crews repairing Yakima streets More News