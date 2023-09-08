London (CNN) — Police in London are combing through the city’s largest park for a fugitive terror suspect who escaped from a prison by strapping himself to the underside of a truck.

The Metropolitan Police said Friday they were searching Richmond Park in southwest London, near where the delivery van Daniel Khalife used to escape Wandsworth prison was spotted on Thursday.

CNN’s

Sugam Pokharel

, Niamh Kennedy and Sana Noor Haq contributed reporting.