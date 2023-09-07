UK government insists escaped terror suspect will be captured amid questions over rare jail break

London (CNN) — The UK government has pledged to track down a terror suspect who is on the run from a London prison amid questions over how he was able to escape.

Authorities are hunting for 21-year-old Daniel Abed Khalife, who orchestrated a bold jail break from Wandsworth prison on Wednesday while dressed as a chef, according to London’s Metropolitan Police.