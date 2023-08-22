UK crime agency charges Nigeria’s former oil minister with bribery offenses

Diezani Alison-Madueke also served as the first female president of OPEC.

 Rick Wilking/Reuters

(CNN) — Nigeria’s former oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke has been charged with bribery offenses following an investigation by the UK’s National Crime Agency, which alleges she accepted bribes in exchange for multimillion-pound oil and gas contracts while in government.

“She is alleged to have benefitted from at least £100,000 in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets, luxury holidays for her family, and the use of multiple London properties,” the National Crime Agency said in a statement.