Tokyo, Japan (CNN) — Evacuation warnings have been issued to more than 237,000 people across 11 prefectures in Japan as Typhoon Lan hit the west of the country on Tuesday, according to Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

The typhoon made landfall near Shionomisaki in Japan’s Wakayama prefecture around 5 a.m. local time Tuesday morning with winds nearing 160 kilometers per hour (100 mph), equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane.