(CNN) — A powerful typhoon made landfall in the northern Philippines early Wednesday, bringing the potentially deadly threat of tidal surges, flash floods and landslides to parts of the country’s main island, authorities said.

Typhoon Doksuri, known as Egay in the Philippines, made landfall at 3:10 a.m. local time (3:10 p.m. ET) in the vicinity of remote Fuga Island, said Pagasa, the Philippine weather bureau.