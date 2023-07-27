Hong Kong (CNN) — Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in China’s southeastern coast on Friday, state weather agencies said, after the storm battered parts of the Philippines and killed at least 39 people, including dozens on an overcrowded boat that capsized in strong winds.

The typhoon slammed into the coastal county of Jinjiang in Fujian province at 9:55 a.m. local time, the National Meteorological Center said. Most of the country’s southeastern provinces can expect heavy rain through most of Friday, with rainfall projected to reach up to 11 inches (27 centimeters) in some parts of the region.