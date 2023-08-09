(CNN) — Ancient reptilian carnivores that resembled modern crocodiles were fearsome hunters, but their scaly armor and sharp teeth couldn’t protect them from parasites, scientists have discovered.

Paleontologists recently unearthed rare evidence of parasitic infection in a reptile that lived around 252 million to 201 million years ago during the Triassic Period. The animal may have been a phytosaur — a long-snouted, short-limbed predator. Researchers didn’t find the parasites in phytosaur bones or teeth; rather, they retrieved them from a nugget of fossilized feces, known as a coprolite.