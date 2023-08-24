(CNN) — One of China’s most popular talent shows has been suspended after claims of mistreatment allegedly made by the late pop star Coco Lee sparked outrage on Chinese social media.

The fierce backlash against “Sing! China,” a reality TV singing competition modeled after global hit “The Voice,” has wiped out billions from its market value over the past week following calls for a boycott from viewers and Lee’s fans. It has also prompted the show’s broadcaster to launch an investigation.