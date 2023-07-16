Three Israeli civilians wounded, one seriously, in West Bank shooting By Hadas Gold and Michael Schwartz, CNN Jul 16, 2023 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jerusalem (CNN) — One Israeli man was seriously wounded and two young girls were hurt in a shooting in the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli emergency services said Sunday.The trio were injured after shots were fired from a moving vehicle at the Tekoa Junction, south of Bethlehem, the IDF said.The wounded man, an approximately 35-year-old civilian, is conscious and in and in serious but stable condition with gunshot wounds, the Magen David Adom (MDA) rescue service said.The girls, aged 9 and 14, were mildly injured in the incident. All three are being taken to Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem, the MDA said.Israeli troops are searching for the attackers, the army said.The shooting took place in the southern West Bank, which is normally calmer than the north, which includes Jenin and Nablus.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Union Gap man dies after crash near Toppenish Kennewick man charged with murder, accused of killing girlfriend FBI finds skulls, other human remains decorating Kentucky man’s apartment Legionella bacteria found in water at Walla Walla hotel Selah Ridge Lavender Farm hosts annual harvest celebration Latest News Monster Trucks return to Tri-City Raceway for the weekend Selah Ridge Lavender Farm hosts annual harvest celebration YCSO's new dash cams scan license plates, alert deputies to stolen cars WeatherAlert: Temperatures in triple digits over the weekend New mural adorns the back wall of Prosser's Princess Theatre More News