(CNN) — Thousands of residents are rushing to evacuate the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories as more than 200 fires burn across the region, leaving many to face dangerous road conditions or stand in line for hours for desperately-needed emergency flights.

The capital city of Yellowknife – home to about 20,000 – and several other Northwest Territories communities have been ordered to evacuate as crews battle 236 active wildfires in the region. Residents in Yellowknife have been urged to evacuate by noon on Friday as a massive fire creeps toward the city and a major highway.

CNN’s Sara Smart, Paula Newton and Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.