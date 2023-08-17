(CNN) — More than 3,000 people have been evacuated since Wednesday as wildfires continue to tear through the Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife, a popular tourist destination, the region’s authorities said Thursday in a statement.

The blaze has burned some 2,600 hectares (around 6,424 acres) so far and the region’s leader Fernando Clavijo said Wednesday night that the fires were burning “out of control.” He said on Thursday that more evacuations haven’t been ruled out.

