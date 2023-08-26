(CNN) — North Korea has announced it will allow its citizens living abroad to return home in an easing of its coronavirus-era border controls. But it will still require them to do a one-week quarantine.

The country has decided to “adjust the anti-epidemic degree in reference to the eased worldwide pandemic situation,” according to the State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters.

Previous reporting by Aruzhan Zeinulla, Mihir Melwani, Lilit Marcus, Yoonjung Seo, and Paula Hancocks