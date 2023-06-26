This 56-year-old has taken China’s college entrance exam for 27 years – with no luck

Candidates wait to enter a college entrance exam site in Nanjing, China, on June 7.

 Costfoto/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Hong Kong (CNN) — Liang Shi, 56, has by many measures led a successful life. He worked in various different industries, eventually opened his own business, got married and had a son.

But there’s one goal he hasn’t yet achieved, though not for lack of trying: getting a good enough score on China’s college entrance exam to enter a top university.