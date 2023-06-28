Bangkok, Thailand (CNN) — A Thai court on Wednesday acquitted five activists accused of obstructing the Queen’s motorcade at a protest in 2020, in a landmark judgment that ended the prospect of more severe punishment nearly three years after rare calls for reform of the powerful monarchy erupted in the kingdom.

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, which represented the five activists, said a court in the capital Bangkok acquitted the defendants on all the charges, ruling the protesters were not aware of the incoming royal convoy.