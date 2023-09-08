(CNN) — Virgin Galactic notched its third commercial spaceflight, launching three paying customers on a roughly 90-minute flight that briefly touched the edge of space.

The customers riding inside the space plane’s cabin were among Virgin Galactic’s first ticket holders, having waited nearly two decades for the opportunity. The space tourists reserved their rides as early as 2005, according to a Virgin Galactic news release, when the company was still in the early stages of its development program.